Audi has unveiled its latest S3 model in both sedan and hatchback forms. Both the variants share some design highlights and offer a host of new features like sports seats, an updated infotainment system, live traffic data, and "Audi connect key" which allows you to unlock/lock the car via an Android smartphone. The S3 will go on sale in international markets later this year.

Exteriors Audi S3: At a glance

Both Audi S3 Sedan and S3 Sportback have a sharp look, featuring a blacked-out trapezoidal grille, large air dams, a muscular bonnet, a prominent rear diffuser, and quad exhaust units. On the sides, the cars are flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. For lighting, they get L-shaped headlamps with a matrix LED system as optional.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The interiors of the Audi S3 Sedan and Sportback are somewhat similar to the standard A3. However, they offer sports seats, reshaped air vents, and aluminum or carbon fiber trim elements. The cars also pack a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment console that can provide acoustic feedback and recognize handwritten letters.

Engine Power and performance

The Audi S3 Sedan and Sportback draw power from a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol mill seen on the Volkswagen Golf GTI and Cupra Leon. The motor comes mated to a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox and makes 310hp of maximum power and 400Nm of peak torque. Both the cars can sprint from 0-100km/h in around 4.8 seconds and offer a top speed of 250km/h.

Information What about the pricing?