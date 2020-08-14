Last updated on Aug 14, 2020, 04:09 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has increased the prices of its Activa 6G scooter for the second time since its launch in January.
With the latest price-revision, it has become costlier by Rs. 955 and now starts at Rs. 65,419 (ex-showroom).
As for the highlights, the scooter comes with a BS6-compliant 110cc engine, LED lighting, and an external fuel filler cap with remote operation.
The Activa 6G has an eye-catching look, featuring apron-mounted turn indicators, a flat-type seat, and silver-colored grab rail as well as alloy wheels.
The scooter also packs an analog instrument console, a multifunctional ignition key, an engine start-stop switch, an external fuel cap, and an LED headlamp.
It is offered in six different color options including Glitter Blue Metallic and Matte Axis Grey Metallic.
The Honda Activa 6G is powered by a BS6-compliant 110cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that generates 7.68hp of maximum power at 8,000rpm and 8.79Nm of peak torque at 5,250rpm. The transmission duties on the scooter are handled by a CVT gearbox.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Honda Activa 6G comes equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with a combined braking system for improved handling.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the scooter are handled by telescopic forks at the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
With the latest price-hike of Rs. 955, the standard model of the Honda Activa 6G now carries a price-tag of Rs. 65,419 while the top-spec deluxe variant is priced at Rs. 66,919. Notably, in April, the scooter received an uptick of Rs. 552.
