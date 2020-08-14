Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has increased the prices of its Activa 6G scooter for the second time since its launch in January. With the latest price-revision, it has become costlier by Rs. 955 and now starts at Rs. 65,419 (ex-showroom). As for the highlights, the scooter comes with a BS6-compliant 110cc engine, LED lighting, and an external fuel filler cap with remote operation.

Design Here's recalling the Honda Activa 6G

The Activa 6G has an eye-catching look, featuring apron-mounted turn indicators, a flat-type seat, and silver-colored grab rail as well as alloy wheels. The scooter also packs an analog instrument console, a multifunctional ignition key, an engine start-stop switch, an external fuel cap, and an LED headlamp. It is offered in six different color options including Glitter Blue Metallic and Matte Axis Grey Metallic.

Information Power and performance

The Honda Activa 6G is powered by a BS6-compliant 110cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that generates 7.68hp of maximum power at 8,000rpm and 8.79Nm of peak torque at 5,250rpm. The transmission duties on the scooter are handled by a CVT gearbox.

On the road What about safety and suspension?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Honda Activa 6G comes equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with a combined braking system for improved handling. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the scooter are handled by telescopic forks at the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?