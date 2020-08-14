BMW Motorrad will launch its premium cruiser motorcycle, the R18, in India in September. It will be offered in two variants: Standard and First Edition. The heavy-duty tourer will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1,802cc engine and pack a small electric motor to aid the reverse gear. Notably, the bookings for the upcoming R18 had commenced back in April. Here's our roundup.

Design BMW R18: At a glance

The BMW R18 will offer an old-school cruiser design with a single-type seat for a laid-back riding position. It will also sport an all-LED lighting setup and an analog instrument console. The retro look will be accentuated by a rounded headlamp, optional alloy wheels, and a chrome-covered exhaust pipe. The company will also allow buyers to customize the motorcycle as per their liking.

Premium model The First Edition variant will get some exclusive features

As mentioned before, the R18 will be offered in Standard and First Edition variants. The latter will get additional chrome elements, a seat badge with a 'First Edition' clasp, an exclusive Blackstorm metallic paintwork, and a tank emblem with copper letterings. It will also come with heated grips, cornering headlamps, and a hill-start assist feature among other highlights.

Information Power and performance

The R18 will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.8-liter air- and oil-cooled engine that generates 91hp of maximum power at 4,750rpm and 158Nm of peak torque at 3,000rpm. The transmission duties on the cruiser motorcycle will be handled by a six-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the BMW R18 will offer disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, and switchable automatic stability control (ASC). It will also offer three riding modes: Rain, Roll, and Rock. Meanwhile, the suspension duties will be handled by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?