Ahead of its launch, South Korean automaker Kia has revealed the facelifted version of the Stinger sedan in its home country. The premium vehicle will come with some cosmetic design changes and an updated cabin with a larger touchscreen infotainment system. However, the company has not revealed any information regarding the engines of the updated Stinger. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Kia Stinger (facelift): At a glance

The Kia Stinger (facelift) will have a sporty design, featuring a 'Tiger Nose' grille, a wide trapezoidal air dam, large exhaust mufflers, quad exhausts, and refreshed alloy wheels. It will also get sleek LED headlamps and a single connected taillight. Buyers will also be able to customize the sedan with some blacked-out elements if they opt for the extra design package.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The cabin layout on the facelifted Kia Stinger will be similar to the outgoing model but with some updates. It will feature new leather upholstery, an ambient lighting system, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The sedan will also pack a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, it will offer multiple airbags and a frame-less rear-view mirror.

Power Power and performance

Kia is yet to reveal the engine details of the facelifted Stinger. However, reports suggest that the standard models will come with a 2.2-liter diesel and 2.0-liter petrol mill, which make 197hp/ 440Nm and 244hp/353Nm respectively. Meanwhile, the performance variants should pack a 3.3-liter twin-turbo, V6 petrol engine that generates 365hp/510Nm. Transmission duties on the sedan should be handled by an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Information What about the pricing?