Last updated on Aug 14, 2020, 07:41 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Swedish automaker Volvo will launch the third-generation model of its S60 luxury sedan in India in the first quarter of 2021, according to Autocar.
The premium vehicle will come with the iconic 'Thor's hammer' headlamps, a two-part front grille, and a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbo-petrol mill.
As for the pocket-pinch, it is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 45 lakh.
Here's our roundup.
The Volvo S60 will be based on the company's Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform. It will have an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a chrome-finished two-part grille, and a sculpted bonnet.
On the sides, the sedan will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
Moreover, for lighting, it will house the company's signature 'Thor's hammer' headlamps and C-shaped taillights.
The Volvo S60 will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, petrol mill that generates 187hp of maximum power at 4,700rpm and a peak torque of 300Nm at 1,400-4,000rpm. The transmission duties on the sedan will be handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.
Details pertaining to the interiors of the upcoming Volvo S60 sedan are unknown at present. However, it should offer a luxurious cabin with automatic climate control, premium upholstery, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
The sedan will sport a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options.
It should also provide all the standard safety features like multiple airbags and parking sensors.
The Volvo S60 will be launched in India in early-2021 and should carry a price-tag of around Rs. 45 lakh. Once launched, the premium sedan will take on the likes of BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Jaguar XE, and the upcoming Audi A4.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.