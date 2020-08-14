Swedish automaker Volvo will launch the third-generation model of its S60 luxury sedan in India in the first quarter of 2021, according to Autocar. The premium vehicle will come with the iconic 'Thor's hammer' headlamps, a two-part front grille, and a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbo-petrol mill. As for the pocket-pinch, it is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 45 lakh. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Volvo S60: At a glance

The Volvo S60 will be based on the company's Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform. It will have an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a chrome-finished two-part grille, and a sculpted bonnet. On the sides, the sedan will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Moreover, for lighting, it will house the company's signature 'Thor's hammer' headlamps and C-shaped taillights.

Information Power and performance

The Volvo S60 will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, petrol mill that generates 187hp of maximum power at 4,700rpm and a peak torque of 300Nm at 1,400-4,000rpm. The transmission duties on the sedan will be handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Details pertaining to the interiors of the upcoming Volvo S60 sedan are unknown at present. However, it should offer a luxurious cabin with automatic climate control, premium upholstery, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The sedan will sport a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. It should also provide all the standard safety features like multiple airbags and parking sensors.

Information What about the pricing?