KTM is planning to launch the 250 Adventure touring motorcycle in India soon. In the latest development, a fully-camouflaged test mule of the bike has been spotted plying on the roads with panniers and a top box. As per the spy image, it will have the same muffler and alloy wheels as the 390 Adventure model, and a large digital instrument console.

Design

The KTM 250 Adventure will sit on a split trellis frame and offer an off-road friendly design. It will feature a stepped-up seat, a sloping fuel tank, and a split headlamp unit. The bike will also pack a large digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, an upward-bent exhaust pipe, and alloy wheels. The company will offer optional touring accessories as well.

Power and performance

The KTM 250 Adventure will draw power from a BS6-compliant 248.8cc, single-cylinder engine that produces 29.6hp of maximum power and 24Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on the motorcycle will be handled by a six-speed manual gearbox.

Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, the KTM 250 Adventure will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike will be handled by WP inverted forks at the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

