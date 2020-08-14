-
KTM is planning to launch the 250 Adventure touring motorcycle in India soon.
In the latest development, a fully-camouflaged test mule of the bike has been spotted plying on the roads with panniers and a top box.
As per the spy image, it will have the same muffler and alloy wheels as the 390 Adventure model, and a large digital instrument console.
-
-
Design
KTM 250 Adventure: At a glance
-
The KTM 250 Adventure will sit on a split trellis frame and offer an off-road friendly design. It will feature a stepped-up seat, a sloping fuel tank, and a split headlamp unit.
The bike will also pack a large digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, an upward-bent exhaust pipe, and alloy wheels. The company will offer optional touring accessories as well.
-
Information
Power and performance
-
The KTM 250 Adventure will draw power from a BS6-compliant 248.8cc, single-cylinder engine that produces 29.6hp of maximum power and 24Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on the motorcycle will be handled by a six-speed manual gearbox.
-
Safety
What about safety and suspension setup?
-
To ensure the safety of the rider, the KTM 250 Adventure will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike will be handled by WP inverted forks at the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
-
Information
What about the pricing?
-
No details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the KTM 250 Adventure in India are available right now. However, it is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 2.50 lakh. Once launched, it will take on Hero XPulse 200, and Husqvarna Svartpilen 250.