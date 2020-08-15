Kia's recently-unveiled Sonet sub-compact SUV will go on sale in India in September. In the latest development, the engine specifications and dimensions of the car have been revealed via a leaked document. The upcoming Sonet will be available in four engine options and five different transmission choices. Notably, the pre-bookings for the car are already underway via the company's dealerships.

Looks Kia Sonet: At a glance

The Kia Sonet features the company's signature 'Tiger Nose' grille, a silver-finished faux skid plate, a large air dam, and a muscular-looking bonnet with sculpted lines. It also gets faux twin exhausts, 16-inch alloy wheels, and Seltos-inspired sleek LED headlights with 'heartbeat' DRLs and LED taillights. In terms of dimensions, the sub-compact SUV has a wheelbase of 2,500mm and a ground clearance of 211mm.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The Kia Sonet offers a 5-seater premium cabin with ventilated front seats, a 7-speaker Bose audio system with ambient mood lighting, a wireless phone charger, an air purifier with "virus protection," and an electric sunroof. It also sports a 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment console with support for the company's UVO connectivity suite.

Engine Power and performance

The Sonet will be available in four BS6-compliant engine options- 1.2-liter petrol, 1.0-liter turbo-petrol, 1.5-liter WGT diesel, and a 1.5-liter VGT diesel. The naturally aspirated petrol unit generates 82hp/115Nm, whereas the turbo-petrol motor makes 118hp/172Nm. The diesel mill produces 99hp/240Nm (WGT) and 113hp/250Nm (VGT). Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual/automatic, a 6-speed iMT, and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Information Pricing and availability