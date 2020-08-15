-
After a long hiatus of 10 years, Mahindra & Mahindra has finally unveiled its second-generation Thar in India.
The new model retains the boxy stance of the original Thar while offering an upgraded modern look, a feature-rich cabin, and BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engine options.
The company has also announced that the 2020 Thar will be launched on October 2.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Looks
2020 Mahindra Thar: At a glance
-
The 2020 Thar retains the iconic shape of its predecessor as well as the recognizable design elements like the seven-slat grille, rounded headlamps, boxy wheel arches, and square-shaped windows.
However, the entire package looks refreshing with the addition of LED DRLs, LED taillights, black-finished 18-inch alloy wheels, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel.
The off-roader also comes with a factory-fitted hardtop or an optional soft-top.
-
Comfort
Inside the cabin
-
The second-generation Thar offers a souped-up cabin, featuring an all-black dashboard, dual-tone sporty front seats, reclinable rear seats, a new auto climate control, and roof-mounted speakers.
It also sports an all-new TFT Multi-Information Display and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options.
For safety, it gets dual airbags, hill assist, ABS with ESP, and rear parking sensors.
-
Engine
Power and performance
-
The 2020 Thar is offered with two BS6-compliant engine options: 2.2-liter mHawk diesel and 2.0-liter mStallion petrol. The former makes 130hp of power and 300Nm of peak torque while the latter generates 150hp/320Nm.
The transmission duties on the 4x4 off-roader are managed by a 6-speed manual gearbox or an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic unit.
-
Information
Pricing and availability
-
The new Mahindra Thar will be launched on October 2 and the bookings for the off-roader will begin on the same day. The pricing details will also be announced at the time of launch itself but we expect it to cost around Rs. 10 lakh.