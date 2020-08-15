After a long hiatus of 10 years, Mahindra & Mahindra has finally unveiled its second-generation Thar in India. The new model retains the boxy stance of the original Thar while offering an upgraded modern look, a feature-rich cabin, and BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engine options. The company has also announced that the 2020 Thar will be launched on October 2. Here's our roundup.

Looks 2020 Mahindra Thar: At a glance

The 2020 Thar retains the iconic shape of its predecessor as well as the recognizable design elements like the seven-slat grille, rounded headlamps, boxy wheel arches, and square-shaped windows. However, the entire package looks refreshing with the addition of LED DRLs, LED taillights, black-finished 18-inch alloy wheels, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. The off-roader also comes with a factory-fitted hardtop or an optional soft-top.

Comfort Inside the cabin

The second-generation Thar offers a souped-up cabin, featuring an all-black dashboard, dual-tone sporty front seats, reclinable rear seats, a new auto climate control, and roof-mounted speakers. It also sports an all-new TFT Multi-Information Display and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, it gets dual airbags, hill assist, ABS with ESP, and rear parking sensors.

Engine Power and performance

The 2020 Thar is offered with two BS6-compliant engine options: 2.2-liter mHawk diesel and 2.0-liter mStallion petrol. The former makes 130hp of power and 300Nm of peak torque while the latter generates 150hp/320Nm. The transmission duties on the 4x4 off-roader are managed by a 6-speed manual gearbox or an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic unit.

Information Pricing and availability