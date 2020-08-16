Catering to the renewed demand for cars following the COVID-19 induced lockdown in India, several automakers have launched their newest offerings. In the past couple of weeks, we have seen the arrival of BMW 320d Sport, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, and Kia Sonet, among others. In this article, we take you through some of the highlights and features of the latest cars you can buy.

Car #1 Kia Sonet: Expected to start at Rs. 8 lakh

Kia Sonet is expected to go on sale sometime in September, but its bookings are already live. The compact SUV has the company's signature "Tiger Nose" grille, LED headlights, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it packs a 7-speaker Bose sound system, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and six airbags. It should come in three BS6-compliant engine options: 1.2-liter petrol, 1.5-liter turbo-diesel, and 1.0-liter turbo-petrol.

Car #2 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross (petrol): Price starts at Rs. 8.39 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is now available in India. It has a chrome-covered vertical slat grille, projector headlights with LED DRLs, and dual-tone alloy wheels. The cabin offers automatic climate control, a 7-inch Smartplay Studio 2.0 infotainment unit, and dual front airbags. The car draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter K15B mild-hybrid engine that generates 103hp of power and a peak torque of 138Nm.

Car #3 Toyota Fortuner TRD: Price starts at Rs. 34.98 lakh

The limited-run Toyota Fortuner TRD is currently up for grabs in India. It features a chrome-covered grille, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, and 18-inch blacked-out alloy wheels. Inside, the SUV sports a dual-tone cabin with leather upholstery, a touchscreen infotainment panel, and seven airbags. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.8-liter 4-cylinder diesel powertrain, which generates 174hp of power and 450Nm of peak torque.

Car #4 BMW 320d Sport: Carries a price-tag of Rs. 42.10 lakh