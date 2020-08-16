South Korean automaker Hyundai's Kona (electric) sub-compact SUV has set a new range record of traveling over 1,000km on a single charge. Three unmodified models of the car were tested for three days by 36 drivers at the Lausitzring circuit in Germany. They covered a distance of 1,018.7km, 1,024.1km, and 1,026km, respectively, on a single battery charge. Here's our roundup.

Information A detailed look at the test

Hyundai conducted a nearly 35-hour test in association with German auto magazine Auto Bild, and it was monitored by Dekra, the racetrack's operator. The three cars clocked in an average speed of roughly 30km/h to reflect Europe's typical innercity traffic speeds. They also managed to cover over 20km with only a 3% charge. Finally, at 0%, they traversed several hundred meters before halting.

Exteriors Here's a look at Hyundai Kona (electric)

Hyundai Kona has a sloping roofline, a distinctive closed front grille with a charging point concealed behind it, and a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by blacked-out roof rails, B-pillars, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. The SUV features an all-LED lighting setup including headlamps with DRLs and has a wheelbase of 2,600mm.

Information Power and performance

The Hyundai Kona produces nearly 136hp power and 395Nm of peak torque. Under the hood, it packs a 39.2kWh battery which can get fully charged in six to seven hours. Meanwhile, transmission duties on the SUV are handled by an automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Hyundai Kona (electric) has a luxurious five-seater cabin with ventilated leather seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The SUV packs a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, to ensure connectivity. It also offers six airbags, ABS with EBD, tire pressure monitor, engine immobilizer, and a crash sensor for the safety of passengers.

Information What about the pricing?