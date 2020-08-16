German automaker Mercedes-Benz's upcoming flagship sedan, the S-Class, will make its global debut on September 2. In the latest development, images of the vehicle's interiors have leaked online. As per the snaps, there will be a massive 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment console, heated and cooled seats, and a premium Burmester audio system. As for the pocket-pinch, it should cost upwards of Rs. 1.38 crore.

Exteriors Here's a look at the Mercedes-Benz S-Class

The upcoming Mercedes-Benz S-Class will have an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a chrome-finished grille, and a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines. On the sides, the sedan will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. The car will get LED headlamps with DRLs for lighting. Moreover, it will offer a wheelbase of 3,106mm and a ground clearance of 109mm.

Information Power and performance

The upcoming Mercedes-Benz S-Class will draw power from a 3.0-liter six-cylinder petrol or diesel engine that will come coupled with mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid mills. The top-spec model is expected to come with a 4.0-liter AMG-sourced V8 powertrain.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The soon-to-be-launched Mercedes-Benz S-Class will offer a luxurious four-seater cabin with automatic climate control, heated and cooled seats, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The sedan will house a 12.8-inch touchscreen MBUX infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. It will get rear-seat airbags, traction control, a blind-spot monitor, ABS with EBD, and parking cameras to ensure the safety of passengers.

Information What about the pricing?