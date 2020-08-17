Last updated on Aug 17, 2020, 12:15 am

Written byDwaipayan Roy
Homegrown Tata Motors is planning to launch the turbocharged version of its Altroz hatchback in India in the coming months.
In the latest development, a test mule of the car sans camouflage has been spotted testing on roads.
As per the spy image, the vehicle will have a turbo badge on the boot, and will also be available in a new blue shade.
Altroz Turbo (petrol) will have a sporty design, featuring a minimalist grille with honeycomb patterns, a muscular bonnet, and huge air vents.
On the sides, the hatchback will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
For lighting, the car will get projector headlamps with LED DRLs. It will offer a wheelbase of 2,501mm and also be available in a blue shade.
Tata Altroz Turbo (petrol) will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter turbocharged, three-cylinder engine also found on the Nexon. The mill will belch out 99hp of power and 140Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual or a DCT gearbox.
Tata Altroz Turbo (petrol) will have a luxurious five-seater cabin, featuring automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a power steering wheel with cruise control.
The hatchback will pack in a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to ensure connectivity.
Twin airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera will be offered for the safety of passengers.
No official details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Tata Altroz Turbo (petrol) in India have been announced yet. However, it should fall in the Rs. 5.44-9 lakh price-bracket (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). Once launched, it will take on Volkswagen Polo GT TSI.
