Homegrown Tata Motors is planning to launch the turbocharged version of its Altroz hatchback in India in the coming months. In the latest development, a test mule of the car sans camouflage has been spotted testing on roads. As per the spy image, the vehicle will have a turbo badge on the boot, and will also be available in a new blue shade.

Exteriors Here's a look at the Tata Altroz Turbo (petrol)

Altroz Turbo (petrol) will have a sporty design, featuring a minimalist grille with honeycomb patterns, a muscular bonnet, and huge air vents. On the sides, the hatchback will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. For lighting, the car will get projector headlamps with LED DRLs. It will offer a wheelbase of 2,501mm and also be available in a blue shade.

Information Power and performance

Tata Altroz Turbo (petrol) will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter turbocharged, three-cylinder engine also found on the Nexon. The mill will belch out 99hp of power and 140Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual or a DCT gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Tata Altroz Turbo (petrol) will have a luxurious five-seater cabin, featuring automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a power steering wheel with cruise control. The hatchback will pack in a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to ensure connectivity. Twin airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera will be offered for the safety of passengers.

Information What about the pricing?