KTM is planning to unveil its upcoming sports bike, the RC 390, by the end of this year; it should make its way to India by mid-2021. In the latest development, an undisguised test mule of the motorcycle has been spotted testing on the roads in Europe. As per the spy images, the bike will sport an updated design and refreshed lighting setup.

Design A look at the 2021 KTM RC 390

The 2021 KTM RC 390 will sit on a steel trellis frame, and offer a laid-back riding position. The bike will also get a refreshed windshield, stepped-up seat, and a sloping fuel tank. For lighting, it will come equipped with a projector headlight with LED DRLs, and a LED taillight. It will also have a digital instrument console with support for connectivity options.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 KTM RC 390 will draw power from a BS6-compliant 373cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine paired with a manual 6-speed gearbox. The mill will belch out 43hp of maximum power and 36Nm of peak torque.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the upcoming KTM RC 390 should come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the motorcycle will be handled by 43mm inverted forks at the front, and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?