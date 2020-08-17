French automaker Renault has launched the turbo-petrol version of its 2020 Duster SUV in India. The premium vehicle comes in five variants and packs a 1.3-liter engine that belches out 153hp of maximum power. It also delivers a fuel efficiency of 16.5km/l. As for the pocket-pinch, the car is priced upwards of Rs. 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Renault Duster (turbo-petrol): At a glance

Renault Duster (turbo-petrol) has the same design as the regular model, featuring a chrome-finished grille with red accents, a muscular bonnet, and 'DUSTER' lettering on the tailgate. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by bulky roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and R17 Forza Diamond Cut alloy wheels. For lighting, it gets projector headlamps with DRLs. It has a ground clearance of 205mm.

Information Power and performance

The Renault Duster (turbo-petrol) draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.3-liter, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol mill that generates 153hp of maximum power and 254Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox, while a CVT automatic gearbox will also be offered.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Renault Duster (turbo-petrol) sports a luxurious Midnight Black five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, an engine start-stop function, automatic climate control, and a power steering wheel. The SUV packs a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and EcoGuide. For safety, it offers driver and passenger airbags, reverse parking camera, rear parking sensors, and electronic stability program.

Information What about the pricing?