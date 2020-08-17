Last updated on Aug 17, 2020, 06:19 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Triumph Motorcycles India has launched the BS6-compliant version of its premium roadster bike, the Street Twin.
The motorbike comes in three color options and draws power from a 900cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled powertrain which generates 65hp of maximum power at 7,500rpm.
As for the pocket-pinch, the vehicle carries a price-tag of Rs. 7.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
Here's our roundup.
The updated Triumph Street Twin sits on a tubular steel cradle frame and offers a naked sporty design featuring a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type seat, and an upward-bent exhaust pipe.
For lighting, the bike gets a rounded halogen headlamp and a LED taillight. It also packs a digital-analog instrument console.
Moreover, it is offered in Korosi Red, Matt Ironstone, and Jet Black colors.
The Triumph Street Twin draws power from a BS6-compliant 900cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine which makes 65hp of power at 7,500rpm, and 80Nm of peak torque at 3,700rpm. Meanwhile, the motorcycle is paired to a 5-speed gearbox.
To ensure rider's safety, the Triumph Street Twin comes equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with slip-assist clutch, ride-by-wire throttle, ABS, traction control, and multiple riding modes, to avoid skidding on the roads while braking.
Suspension duties on the bike are handled by 41mm cartridge-type Kayaba forks on the front side, and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.
In India, the Jet Black color variant of the BS6 Triumph Street Twin costs Rs. 7.45 lakh. Meanwhile, the Korosi Red and Matt Ironstone colored models carry a price-tag of Rs. 7.58 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.