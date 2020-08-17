Triumph Motorcycles India has launched the BS6-compliant version of its premium roadster bike, the Street Twin. The motorbike comes in three color options and draws power from a 900cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled powertrain which generates 65hp of maximum power at 7,500rpm. As for the pocket-pinch, the vehicle carries a price-tag of Rs. 7.45 lakh (ex-showroom). Here's our roundup.

Design Triumph Street Twin: At a glance

The updated Triumph Street Twin sits on a tubular steel cradle frame and offers a naked sporty design featuring a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type seat, and an upward-bent exhaust pipe. For lighting, the bike gets a rounded halogen headlamp and a LED taillight. It also packs a digital-analog instrument console. Moreover, it is offered in Korosi Red, Matt Ironstone, and Jet Black colors.

Information Power and performance

The Triumph Street Twin draws power from a BS6-compliant 900cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine which makes 65hp of power at 7,500rpm, and 80Nm of peak torque at 3,700rpm. Meanwhile, the motorcycle is paired to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure rider's safety, the Triumph Street Twin comes equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with slip-assist clutch, ride-by-wire throttle, ABS, traction control, and multiple riding modes, to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the bike are handled by 41mm cartridge-type Kayaba forks on the front side, and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?