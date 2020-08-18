Triumph Motorcycles India has launched the much-anticipated BS6-compliant version of its premium cruiser, the Bonneville Speedmaster. The motorbike retains the features and specifications of the outgoing BS4 model and comes in three different color options. As for the pocket-pinch, the vehicle sports a price-tag of of Rs. 11.34 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Here's our roundup.

Design Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster: At a glance

The updated Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster sits on a tubular frame and sports an old-school cruiser design with a laid-back riding position. The motorcycle offers a chrome finish on the mirrors, engine, alloy wheels, and exhaust pipe. For lighting, the bike exhibits an all-LED setup and packs a digital-analog instrument console. It comes in Jet Black, Cobalt Blue, and Fusion White with Phantom Black colors.

Information Power and performance

The Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster is powered by a BS6-compliant 1,200cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine which makes 78hp of maximum power at 6,250rpm, and 107Nm of peak torque output at 4,000rpm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the rider's safety, the Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS, cruise control, traction control, ride-by-wire, and two riding modes - Rain and Road. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by 41mm Kayaba forks at the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Pricing What about the pricing?