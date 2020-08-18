Last updated on Aug 18, 2020, 11:11 am
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has increased the prices of the Unicorn model for the first time since its launch in February this year.
With the latest price revision, the motorcycle has become costlier by Rs. 955 and now carries a price-tag of Rs. 94,548 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
The highlights of the vehicle include its sporty-looking semi-faired design and an updated BS6-compliant 162.7cc engine.
The Honda Unicorn sits on a diamond frame and offers a semi-faired design, featuring a sloping-looking fuel tank, a flat-type seat, a halogen headlamp, and eye-catching body graphics.
It also gets an analog instrument console, an upward-bent exhaust pipe, and alloy wheels.
Moreover, the motorcycle is offered in Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, and Imperial Red Metallic color options.
The Honda Unicorn draws power from a BS6-compliant 162.7cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that churns out 12.73hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 14Nm at 5,000rpm. For transmission, the motor comes paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2020 Honda Unicorn comes equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with single-channel ABS for improved handling.
The suspension duties on the bike are handled by telescopic forks at the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
After receiving a hike of Rs. 955, the BS6-compliant Honda Unicorn now carries a price-tag of Rs. 94,548 (ex-showroom, Delhi). As for sale offers, the company is offering a 6-year warranty package.
