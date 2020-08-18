Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has increased the prices of the Unicorn model for the first time since its launch in February this year.

With the latest price revision, the motorcycle has become costlier by Rs. 955 and now carries a price-tag of Rs. 94,548 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The highlights of the vehicle include its sporty-looking semi-faired design and an updated BS6-compliant 162.7cc engine.