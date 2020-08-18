Chinese automaker CFMoto has finally launched its entry-level sports bike, the 300SR, in the Philippines. The motorcycle draws power from a 292cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 30hp of maximum power. It also gets an all-LED lighting setup and a full-color TFT instrument console. As for the pocket-pinch, the vehicle is priced at PHP 1,65,000 (roughly Rs. 2.5 lakh). Here's our roundup.

Design CFMoto 300SR: At a glance

The CFMoto 300SR sports a fully-faired design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a split seat, a small exhaust pipe, and attractive livery. The motorcycle has an all-LED setup for lighting and packs a fully-digital TFT instrument console. It also comes with a host of optional accessories including adjustable brake and clutch levers, fuel tank filler caps, and some crash protection elements.

Information Power and performance

The CFMoto 300SR draws power from a 292cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC engine that makes 30hp of maximum power at 8,750rpm and a peak torque of 25Nm at 7,250rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The CFMoto 300SR comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by 37mm inverted hydraulic forks at the front side, and a single cantilever type shock absorber on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?