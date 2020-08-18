Last updated on Aug 18, 2020, 11:14 am
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Chinese automaker CFMoto has finally launched its entry-level sports bike, the 300SR, in the Philippines.
The motorcycle draws power from a 292cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 30hp of maximum power. It also gets an all-LED lighting setup and a full-color TFT instrument console.
As for the pocket-pinch, the vehicle is priced at PHP 1,65,000 (roughly Rs. 2.5 lakh).
Here's our roundup.
The CFMoto 300SR sports a fully-faired design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a split seat, a small exhaust pipe, and attractive livery.
The motorcycle has an all-LED setup for lighting and packs a fully-digital TFT instrument console.
It also comes with a host of optional accessories including adjustable brake and clutch levers, fuel tank filler caps, and some crash protection elements.
The CFMoto 300SR draws power from a 292cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC engine that makes 30hp of maximum power at 8,750rpm and a peak torque of 25Nm at 7,250rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
The CFMoto 300SR comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on roads.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by 37mm inverted hydraulic forks at the front side, and a single cantilever type shock absorber on the rear end.
In the Philippines, the CFMoto 300SR is priced at PHP 1,65,000 (roughly Rs. 2.5 lakh). As per reports, the motorcycle is expected to be launched in India when the company upgrades its existing line-up to meet the latest BS6 emission norms.
