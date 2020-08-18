South Korean automaker Kia Motors has finally unveiled the 2021 Carnival MPV in its home country. It will make its way to the US as the Kia Sedona sometime next year. The MPV comes with an all-new SUV-inspired design along with a spacious, tech-forward, and upscale cabin that can seat up to 11 people. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 Kia Carnival: At a glance

The 2021 Kia Carnival has an eye-catching 'island roof' design, featuring a body-colored roof, a 'Tiger Nose' grille with integrated headlamps and LED DRLs, a sculpted bonnet, and a metallic skid plate. On the sides, the MPV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 19-inch alloy wheels. It has a wheelbase of 3,090mm and comes in eight different color options.

Information Power and performance

The new Carnival is offered in three engine options- 3.5-liter GDi petrol, 3.5-liter MPi petrol, and 2.2-liter 'Smartstream' diesel. The petrol motors belch out 290hp/355Nm and 268hp/332Nm, respectively. The diesel mill generates 199.2hp of maximum power and 440Nm of peak torque.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2021 Kia Carnival offers a luxurious cabin with space for up to 11 people. It has dual-tone upholstery, leather seats, automatic climate control, and a sunroof. The MPV also packs a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for all the latest connectivity options. On the safety front, it has multiple airbags, crash sensors, and a parking camera.

Information What about the pricing?