As per an Autocar report, Swedish automaker Volvo will launch its XC40 Recharge in India in 2021, following the arrival of the S60 sedan. The all-electric SUV will look similar to the fuel-based XC40 except for a few design tweaks. It will also pack a battery-powered twin-motor setup with a combined output of 408hp and an Android-based infotainment console. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Volvo XC40 Recharge: At a glance

Barring a few tweaks, the Volvo XC40 Recharge will mostly look similar to the standard XC40. It will have a sealed fascia, 'Recharge' badging, and LED lights on the front, while the rear section will house a charging port instead of a fuel cap. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by blacked-out roof rails, B-pillars, ORVMs, and alloy wheels.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Volvo XC40 Recharge will have a luxurious five-seater cabin with heated seats in the front and back, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will also pack an Android-based touchscreen infotainment console with support for the company's 'Volvo On Call' connected-car technology. For safety, it should offer multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, a lane assist feature, and an emergency braking system.

Engine Power and performance

The Volvo XC40 Recharge will pack two electric motors that will provide an output of 408hp/660Nm. It will be able to sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds and clock a top-speed of 180km/h. The motors will draw power from a 78kWh battery, which has a range of over 400km and can be charged up to 80% in 40 minutes via a 150kW DC fast-charger.

Information What about the pricing?