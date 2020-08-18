Ducati will launch the Panigale V2 in India on August 26. It will be the company's first BS6-compliant motorcycle in the country. Visually, the Panigale V2 will be similar to the V4 model, sporting a refreshed fairing and a single-sided swingarm. Under the hood, it will pack a 955cc engine. Notably, the pre-bookings for the motorcycle are already underway. Here's our roundup.

Design Ducati Panigale V2: At a glance

The Ducati Panigale V2 will be built on a monocoque aluminum frame and offer a fully-faired design with dual-split LED headlights and a transparent visor. The motorcycle will sport a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, alloy wheels, an LED tail lamp, and a single-sided swingarm. It will also get a 4.3-inch digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity.

Information Power and performance

The Ducati Panigale V2 will draw power from a BS6-compliant 955cc Superquadro L-twin engine that generates 155hp of maximum power at 10,750rpm and a peak torque of 104Nm at 9,000rpm. The transmission of power is handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

For the rider's safety, the Ducati Panigale V2 will come equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with Ducati Traction Control EVO 2, cornering ABS, wheelie control, and a bi-directional quick-shifter. The suspension duties on the tourer will be handled by 43mm Showa big-piston forks on the front, and a mono-shock absorber at the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?