Last updated on Aug 18, 2020, 03:09 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Ducati will launch the Panigale V2 in India on August 26. It will be the company's first BS6-compliant motorcycle in the country.
Visually, the Panigale V2 will be similar to the V4 model, sporting a refreshed fairing and a single-sided swingarm. Under the hood, it will pack a 955cc engine.
Notably, the pre-bookings for the motorcycle are already underway.
Here's our roundup.
The Ducati Panigale V2 will be built on a monocoque aluminum frame and offer a fully-faired design with dual-split LED headlights and a transparent visor.
The motorcycle will sport a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, alloy wheels, an LED tail lamp, and a single-sided swingarm.
It will also get a 4.3-inch digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity.
The Ducati Panigale V2 will draw power from a BS6-compliant 955cc Superquadro L-twin engine that generates 155hp of maximum power at 10,750rpm and a peak torque of 104Nm at 9,000rpm. The transmission of power is handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.
For the rider's safety, the Ducati Panigale V2 will come equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with Ducati Traction Control EVO 2, cornering ABS, wheelie control, and a bi-directional quick-shifter.
The suspension duties on the tourer will be handled by 43mm Showa big-piston forks on the front, and a mono-shock absorber at the rear end.
The Ducati Panigale V2 will be launched in India on August 26 and replace the Panigale 959. As for the pocket-pinch, the premium sports bike is expected to be priced at around Rs. 16 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
