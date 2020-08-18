IIT Hyderabad-incubated start-up Pure EV has launched its latest electric scooter, the ETrance+, in India. This is the fifth battery-powered scooter from the company's stable after the EPluto 7G, EPluto, ETrance, and the ETron+. It comes with eABS, a battery level indicator, regenerative braking, and a portable 1.25kWh battery for easy charging. As for the pocket-pinch, the vehicle carries a price-tag of Rs. 56,999.

Design Pure EV ETrance+: At a glance

The Pure EV ETrance+ electric scooter has an eye-catching design, featuring a minimalist apron, a flat-type seat, a blacked-out grab rail, and 10-inch alloy wheels. For lighting, it comes with an all-LED setup. It also sports a digital instrument console and is available in four color options- Red, Blue, Matte Black, and Grey.

Internals Power and performance

The Pure EV ETrance+ uses a 250W brushless hub motor that draws power from a 1.25kWh portable Lithium-ion battery. It promises a range of 65km on a single charge and offers a top-speed of 25km/h. Meanwhile, a high-speed version of the scooter with a top-speed of 55km/h and a range of 90km is under development, according to the company.

Information What about safety and suspension setup?

The Pure EV ETrance+ comes equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It also gets eABS and regenerative braking. The suspension duties on the e-scooter are handled by telescopic forks on the front and a twin shocker on the rear.

Pricing What about the pricing?