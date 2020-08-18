Last updated on Aug 18, 2020, 07:49 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Aston Martin has unveiled the special '007 Editions' of its Vantage and DBS Superleggera. These cars will be featured in the upcoming James Bond movie- No Time To Die.
The cars have been designed at the company's Q Bespoke division, which is a nod to the Bond franchise.
Both are limited-run models, but Superleggera is more exclusive since it is limited to 25 units.
The Aston Martin Vantage 007 Edition has an aggressive design, featuring a chrome-finished retro-styled mesh grille, a yellow-colored diffuser, and ski-racks on the roof. It has a Cumberland Grey body color and sports '007' badging on the rear.
Meanwhile, the special-edition DBS Superleggera comes in Ceramic Grey body paint and offers carbon fiber body parts, 21-inch diamond-cut spoked wheels, and a larger mesh grille.
The Vantage 007 Edition draws power from a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 mill that makes 503hp. Meanwhile, the DBS Superleggera 007 Edition is powered by a 5.2-liter, twin-turbo, V12 engine that generates 715hp/900Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 7-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic gearbox.
Inside, both the Aston Martin Vantage and DBS Superleggera models offer a luxurious all-black cabin with automatic climate control, '007' badging, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
They also pack an infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options.
On the safety front, they provide multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, an engine immobilizer, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera.
The Aston Martin Vantage and DBS Superleggera 007 Editions cost £1,61,000 (roughly Rs. 1.61 crore) and £2,79,025 (approximately Rs. 2.8 crore), respectively. Only 100 units of the Vantage will be made while the Superleggera will be limited to just 25 units.
