Aston Martin has unveiled the special '007 Editions' of its Vantage and DBS Superleggera. These cars will be featured in the upcoming James Bond movie- No Time To Die.

The cars have been designed at the company's Q Bespoke division, which is a nod to the Bond franchise.

Both are limited-run models, but Superleggera is more exclusive since it is limited to 25 units.