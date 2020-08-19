Expanding its portfolio of sports cars in India, Porsche has launched the 718 Spyder and Cayman GT4. Both the models draw power from a 4.0-liter, naturally-aspirated engine that makes 414hp of power. They can also sprint from 0-100km/h in just 4.4 seconds. As for the pocket-pinch, the 718 Spyder and Cayman GT4 start at Rs. 1.59 crore and Rs. 1.63 crore, respectively.

Exteriors Porsche 718 Spyder, Cayman GT4: At a glance

Both the 718 Spyder and Cayman GT4 have an eye-catching design, featuring a sculpted bonnet, large air dams, circular LED headlights, and designer alloy wheels. The Spyder is distinguished by a convertible top, a rear spoiler that automatically gets activated at over 120km/h, and a functional diffuser. The GT4, on the other hand, gets a fixed rear wing, and Porsche Active Suspension Management system.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Both the Porsche 718 Spyder and Cayman GT4 offer a luxurious two-seater cabin with adjustable leather seats and a multifunctional steering wheel. They also sport a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. On the safety front, both the models have six airbags, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, a tire pressure monitoring system, and a rear-view camera.

Engine Power and performance

The Porsche 718 Spyder and Cayman GT4 draw power from a BS6-compliant 4.0-liter, six-cylinder, naturally-aspirated mill which belches out a maximum power of 414hp and a peak torque of 420Nm. The engine comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. Moreover, they can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 4.4 seconds and attain a top-speed of 301km/h.

Information What about the pricing?