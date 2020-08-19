After an unexpected delay due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, Mahindra and Mahindra has started the production of the Marazzo MPV at its Nashik plant. According to reports, the automaker is expected to officially launch the BS6-compliant Marazzo in the coming days. The highlights of the car will include its body-on-ladder construction, feature-rich cabin, and a 1.5-liter diesel mill. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors BS6 Mahindra Marazzo: At a glance

The Marazzo will have a sporty design, featuring a sloping roofline, a chrome-covered grille, and a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines. For lighting, it will offer adjustable projector headlamps and cornering fog lights. On the sides, the MPV will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it should have a wheelbase of 2,760mm and a boot space of 190-liters.

Information Power and performance

The 2020 Mahindra Marazzo will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter, four-cylinder, diesel engine that belches out 121hp of maximum power and 300Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on the car will be handled by a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The BS6 Mahindra Marazzo will feature a premium cabin with fabric seat upholstery, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a power steering wheel. The MPV is also expected to sport a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. On the safety front, it should provide twin airbags, an engine immobilizer, crash sensors, and a rear-parking camera.

Information What about the pricing?