BMW has launched a special 'Shadow Edition' variant of its 3 Series Gran Turismo sedan in India. The luxury tourer, manufactured locally at the company's Chennai plant, comes with a host of exclusive design elements, a premium cabin, and a petrol engine, which has been sourced from the BMW Efficient-Dynamics family. Notably, the company has started accepting bookings for the 'Shadow Edition'.

BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 'Shadow Edition': At a glance

The BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 'Shadow Edition' has a premium look, featuring a sloping roofline, a nine-slat glossy black kidney grille, and black-chromed exhaust pipes. On the sides, the sedan is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. It also gets an all-LED lighting setup and comes in Alpine White, Black Sapphire Metallic, Melbourne Red Metallic, and Estoril Blue Metallic colors.

A peek inside the cabin

The BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 'Shadow Edition' offers a premium five-seater cabin with adjustable leather seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The sedan packs a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, it provides six airbags, ABS, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer feature, cornering brake control (CBC), and dynamic stability control (DSC).

Power and performance

The BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 'Shadow Edition' draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, twin-turbo petrol engine that generates 252hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. The mill comes paired to an 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission gearbox. Meanwhile, the sedan can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 6.1 seconds.

What about the pricing?