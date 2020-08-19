The bookings for the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser sub-compact SUV will begin in India on August 22, according to HT Auto. It will be launched sometime in September and will be produced locally by Maruti Suzuki. The Urban Cruiser will be based on Maruti Suzuki's Vitara Brezza except for featuring a Toyota Fortuner-inspired front profile. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Toyota Urban Cruiser: At a glance

According to the recently leaked render, the Toyota Urban Cruiser will feature a chrome-finished twin-slat grille, a low-set front bumper, and a silver-colored faux skid plate. It will also sport LED headlamps with integrated DRLs. Meanwhile, the sides and rear section will be identical to the Vitara Brezza including blacked-out wheel arches, ORVMs, and B-pillars, silvered roof rails, as well as designer alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The Urban Cruiser will be powered by the same BS6-compliant 1.5-liter mild-hybrid petrol engine that is offered on the Vitara Brezza. The motor generates 105hp of power and 138Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties will be handled by a manual or an automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Toyota Urban Cruiser will offer a five-seater cabin with dual-tone upholstery, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will also pack a 7-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. On the safety front, it should provide twin airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer.

Information What about the pricing?