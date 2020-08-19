Last updated on Aug 19, 2020, 07:25 pm
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
In a bid to boost sales, Hyundai has announced attractive benefits on all of its hatchbacks and sedans, barring the Verna.
As part of the scheme, which is valid till the end of this month, the automaker is offering discounts of up to Rs. 60,000 on popular models like the Grand i10, Santro, Elite i20, and Elantra.
Here are more details.
In August, customers can save up to Rs. 45,000 on the Hyundai Santro.
The hatchback gets a compact design, sporting a cascading grille, 14-inch wheels, and projector headlamps.
Inside the cabin, it offers a height-adjustable driver's seat, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and twin airbags.
The Santro is powered by a 1.1-liter petrol mill which generates 68hp of power and 99Nm of peak torque.
The Grand i10 is up for grabs with benefits of up to Rs. 60,000.
The hatchback has a sporty look, featuring a blacked-out grille, projector headlights, and 14-inch alloy wheels.
Inside, it offers a five-seater cabin with rounded AC vents, a touchscreen infotainment console, and dual-front airbags for safety.
The Grand i10 draws power from a 1.2-liter petrol engine which makes 82hp/113Nm.
Benefits of up to Rs. 35,000 are being offered on the Hyundai Elite i20 this month.
It has a compact yet stylish look, featuring a blacked-out hexagonal grille, projector headlamps, and designer alloy wheels.
The hatchback has a five-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and six airbags.
It draws power from a 1.2-liter petrol engine which makes 83hp/117Nm.
The Hyundai Elantra is available with benefits of up to Rs. 30,000 in August.
The premium sedan has a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a chrome-finished grille, projector headlamps, and eye-catching alloy wheels.
It houses a five-seater cabin with ventilated front seats, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and six airbags.
The Elantra comes in two BS6-compliant engine options- 2.0-liter petrol and 1.5-liter diesel.
