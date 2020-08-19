In a bid to boost sales, Hyundai has announced attractive benefits on all of its hatchbacks and sedans, barring the Verna. As part of the scheme, which is valid till the end of this month, the automaker is offering discounts of up to Rs. 60,000 on popular models like the Grand i10, Santro, Elite i20, and Elantra. Here are more details.

Car #1 Hyundai Santro: Price begins at Rs. 4.57 lakh

In August, customers can save up to Rs. 45,000 on the Hyundai Santro. The hatchback gets a compact design, sporting a cascading grille, 14-inch wheels, and projector headlamps. Inside the cabin, it offers a height-adjustable driver's seat, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and twin airbags. The Santro is powered by a 1.1-liter petrol mill which generates 68hp of power and 99Nm of peak torque.

Car #2 Hyundai Grand i10: Price starts at Rs. 5.90 lakh

The Grand i10 is up for grabs with benefits of up to Rs. 60,000. The hatchback has a sporty look, featuring a blacked-out grille, projector headlights, and 14-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it offers a five-seater cabin with rounded AC vents, a touchscreen infotainment console, and dual-front airbags for safety. The Grand i10 draws power from a 1.2-liter petrol engine which makes 82hp/113Nm.

Car #3 Hyundai Elite i20: Priced at Rs. 6.50 lakh onwards

Benefits of up to Rs. 35,000 are being offered on the Hyundai Elite i20 this month. It has a compact yet stylish look, featuring a blacked-out hexagonal grille, projector headlamps, and designer alloy wheels. The hatchback has a five-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and six airbags. It draws power from a 1.2-liter petrol engine which makes 83hp/117Nm.

Car #4 Hyundai Elantra: Price starts at Rs. 17.60 lakh