In an awe-inspiring development, Tesla's battery-powered Model 3 has beaten Ford's 660hp supercar, the GT, in a drag race. A video shared by DragTimes shows the Model 3 zoomed past the Ford GT in a straight-line race, thanks to its instant torque. What's more surprising is that the Tesla contender also performed exceptionally well in autocross, giving a solid challenge to its gas-guzzler rival.

In autocross, Model 3 was just 0.4 seconds slower

In the short drag race, the Model 3 beat Ford's GT rather convincingly. The outcome was expected since EVs can command early lead given their instant torque. However, Model 3's performance in autocross was astonishing. It was able to maneuver through the twists and curves of the course pretty well, finishing the lap in 53.2 seconds. In comparison, the track-focused GT took 52.8 seconds.

Recalling the Tesla Model 3

As far as its specifications are concerned, Model 3 comes with a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, angular LED headlights, body-colored ORVMs, and sharp-looking alloy wheels. The sedan has achieved a NHTSA 5-star safety rating in every category and subcategory because of its energy-absorbent aluminium-steel frame. It has a wheelbase of 2,875mm and a width of 2,087mm.

Power and performance

The Tesla Model 3 is powered by a dual-motor, all-electric powertrain that generates 201hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. Moreover, it offers a range of around 518km on a single charge and a top-speed of 260km/hr (depending on the variant).

Inside the cabin