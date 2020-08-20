Kia Motors has started accepting pre-bookings for its recently-unveiled sub-compact SUV, the Sonet. Interested customers can pay a token amount of Rs. 25,000 and book the car via the company's website or through the dealerships across the country. The Kia Sonet will be launched in India in September and is expected to carry a price-tag of Rs. 8 lakh. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Kia Sonet: At a glance

The Kia Sonet features the company's signature 'Tiger Nose' grille, a silver-colored faux skid plate, a large air dam, and a muscular bonnet with sharp character lines. It also gets faux twin exhausts, 16-inch crystal-cut alloy wheels, indicator-mounted OVRMs, and an all-LED lighting setup. In terms of dimensions, the sub-compact SUV has a wheelbase of 2,500mm and a ground clearance of 211mm.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The Sonet has a premium-looking 5-seater cabin with ventilated front seats, a 7-speaker Bose audio system with mood lighting, a wireless phone charger, an air purifier with "virus protection," and an electric sunroof. It also sports a 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment console with support for the company's UVO connectivity suite. For safety, the SUV offers multiple airbags.

Engine Power and performance

The Sonet will be available in four BS6-compliant engine options- 1.2-liter petrol, 1.0-liter turbo-petrol, 1.5-liter WGT diesel, and a 1.5-liter VGT diesel. The 1.2-liter petrol unit makes 82hp/115Nm, whereas the turbo-petrol mill produces 118hp/172Nm. The diesel engine generates 99hp/240Nm (WGT) and 113hp/250Nm (VGT), depending on the powertrain. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual/automatic, a 6-speed iMT, and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Information How much will it cost?