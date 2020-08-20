German automaker Audi is all set to launch its most-powerful SUV ever, the RS Q8, in India on August 27. The upcoming model will boast a new rakish design, a luxurious cabin laced with an advanced assortment of tech features, and a powerful 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine. Notably, the bookings for the Audi RS Q8 are already live in the country. Here's our roundup.

Styling Audi RS Q8: At a glance

The Audi RS Q8 will have a bold and striking design, featuring a glossy black single-frame grille, sleek projector headlights, revamped bumpers, and a hefty-looking bonnet. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, as well as 22-inch alloy wheels. The rear section will sport a diffuser, quad exhaust pipes, an RS-branded spoiler, and a full-width LED taillight setup.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The RS Q8 will offer a luxurious five-seater cabin with premium upholstery, decorative inlays, automatic climate control, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. The SUV will also sport a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, dual center displays (10.1-inch upper and 8.6-inch lower), and a 730W Bang & Olufsen sound system. On the safety front, it will provide multiple airbags, ABS with ESC, and a rear-view camera.

Engine Power and performance

The RS Q8 will be powered by a BS6-compliant 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that produces 600hp of maximum power and 800Nm of peak torque. The motor will come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission gearbox and Quattro all-wheel-drive system. According to the automaker, the SUV can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds and has a top-speed of 305km/h.

Information Pricing and availability