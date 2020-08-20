Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced that the bookings for its upcoming Urban Cruiser will begin in India on August 22. Alongside this, the automaker has also revealed the key specifications of the sub-compact SUV which will be based on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. Separately, a leaked document has suggested that the Urban Cruiser will go on sale on September 22 (via carandbike).

Design Toyota Urban Cruiser: At a glance

The upcoming Urban Cruiser will feature a twin-slat grille with a bold trapezoidal chrome bracket, low-set front bumper, and a silver-finished faux skid plate. It will also sport dual-LED projector headlamps along with bi-functional LED DRL-cum-indicators and LED fog lamps. The sides and rear section will be identical to the Vitara Brezza including blacked-out wheel arches, silvered roof rails, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Toyota Urban Cruiser will offer a premium five-seater cabin with dual-tone dark brown upholstery, automatic AC, cruise control, automatic IRVMs, and an engine push start/stop button. It will also pack a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. On the safety front, the SUV will provide multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, rain-sensing wipers, and parking sensors.

Engine Power and performance

The Toyota Urban Cruiser will be powered by a BS6-compliant K-Series, 1.5-liter, four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 105hp of power and 138Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties will be handled by a manual or an automatic gearbox. Notably, the automatic variants will also feature a Lithium-ion battery with an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) for enhanced fuel efficiency and slightly pronounced torque.

