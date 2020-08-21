MG Motor is working to launch its Gloster SUV in India sometime around the festive season. In the latest development, an undisguised test mule of the car has been spotted plying on the roads, revealing some of its key features. The premium vehicle will feature a four-wheel-drive system, a refreshed rear bumper, an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and connected car technology. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors MG Gloster SUV: At a glance

The upcoming Gloster will be based on the Maxus D90. It will feature a large chrome-covered octagonal grille, a muscular bonnet, and adaptive LED headlamps. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 19-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. The rear section will have a faux rear diffuser, quad exhaust pipes, and wrap-around LED taillights.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The MG Gloster is expected to offer a three-row cabin with a panoramic sunroof, three-zone automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with adaptive cruise control. The SUV will pack a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for connected car technology. On the safety front, it will provide curtain airbags for all three rows, autonomous emergency braking, frontal collision warning, and hands-free auto-parking.

Engine Power and performance

The specifications of the MG Gloster are yet to be revealed. However, it should be available in two BS6-compliant engine choices- a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol motor that makes 220hp/360Nm, and a 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel mill that belches out 218hp/480Nm. Meanwhile, the transmission duties on the SUV will be handled by a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, and an 8-speed automatic transmission gearbox.

Information What about the pricing?