Italian automaker Benelli is planning to launch the updated versions of its adventure motorcycles, the TRK 502 and TRK 502X, in India this year. Both the models are expected to come with a fully-digital instrument console and a BS6-compliant 500cc engine which belches out 47hp. However, they are unlikely to receive any design changes. Here's our roundup.

Design Benelli TRK 502 and TRK 502X: At a glance

The Benelli TRK 502 and 502X are expected to retain the styling of their outgoing BS4 counterparts. They should sport an off-road friendly design, featuring a stepped-up seat, a sloping fuel tank, a raised windshield, spoked wheels, and an upswept exhaust can. Both the bikes are also likely to pack a halogen headlight, an LED tail lamp, and a fully-digital instrument console.

Information Power and performance

Both the TRK 502 and TRK 502X should draw power from a 500cc in-line, twin-cylinder engine that generates 47hp of maximum power and 46Nm of peak torque. The motor is expected to come paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Benelli TRK 502 and TRK 502X will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on both the tourers will be handled by 50mm inverted forks on the front and an adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?