Following the launch of the BS6-compliant Imperiale 400 motorcycle in India last month, Italian automaker Benelli is planning to launch the updated Leoncino 500 on our shores this year. It will arrive as an affordable middleweight scrambler, featuring a retro design and a BS6-compliant 500cc liquid-cooled engine. Notably, the updated TRK 502 and 502X adventure bikes will also hit the markets later this year.

Design Benelli Leoncino 500: At a glance

The upcoming Benelli Leoncino 500 will sit on an exposed steel trellis frame. The retro design of the scrambler will be accentuated by a rounded headlight, wide handlebars, a flat-type seat, and blacked-out alloy wheels. The motorcycle will also feature the company's signature 'Pesaro Lion' motif on the front mud-guard, an all-LED lighting setup, and a digital instrument console.

Information Power and performance

The updated Benelli Leoncino 500 will draw power from a BS6-compliant 500cc, liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine that generates 47hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 46Nm. The motor will be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the updated Benelli Leoncino 500 will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding while braking. The suspension duties on the motorcycle will be handled by 50mm inverted telescopic forks on the front and a hydraulic shock absorber with spring pre-load on the rear.

Information What about the pricing?