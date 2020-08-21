Tata Motors has added another feather to its cap by selling over 1,000 units of its Nexon EV in India. The automaker has reached the milestone in just over six months since the launch of the car. With this, the Nexon EV has emerged as the best-selling electric car in the country, accounting for over 62% of the market share as of Q1 FY21.

Exteriors Tata Nexon EV: At a glance

The Tata Nexon EV has an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a sleek chrome-finished grille, a muscular bonnet, a trapezoidal air dam, and silver-colored skid plates. For lighting, it gets projector headlights and LED tail lamps. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,498mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Tata Nexon EV offers a premium five-seater cabin with adjustable leather seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay. On the safety front, it offers twin airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and a vehicle stability control system.

Engine Power and performance

The Tata Nexon EV is powered by a 30.2kWh battery, coupled with a 3-phase PMSM (Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor). The combination produces 127hp/245Nm. The transmission duties on the electric SUV are handled by an automatic gearbox. It can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 9.9 seconds and offers an Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI)-rated range of 312km on a single charge.

Pricing What about the pricing?