Last updated on Aug 21, 2020, 08:19 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Kia's Sonet has received 6,523 pre-orders on the very first day of bookings, signaling a great start for the sub-compact SUV.
The pre-orders for the vehicle began yesterday against a token amount of Rs. 25,000 on the company's website as well as through retail dealerships.
The Sonet will be launched next month at a starting price of around Rs. 8 lakh.
Here's our roundup.
Kia Sonet has an eye-catching look, featuring the company's signature 'Tiger Nose' grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, an all-LED lighting setup, and a silver-finished faux skid plate.
On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted OVRMs, and 16-inch crystal-cut alloy wheels.
In terms of dimensions, it has a wheelbase of 2,500mm and a ground clearance of 211mm.
The Kia Sonet has a five-seater cabin with ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, a Bose audio system, a wireless smartphone charger, an air purifier with "virus protection," and an electric sunroof.
It also sports a 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment console with support for the company's UVO connectivity suite. For safety, the SUV offers multiple airbags.
The Sonet will be available in four BS6-compliant engine options- 1.2-liter petrol, 1.0-liter turbo-petrol, 1.5-liter WGT diesel, and a 1.5-liter VGT diesel.
The 1.2-liter petrol unit generates 82hp/115Nm, whereas the turbo-petrol motor makes 119hp/172Nm. The diesel engine develops 99hp/240Nm (WGT) and 113hp/250Nm (VGT), depending on the powertrain.
Transmission choices will include a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual/automatic, a 6-speed iMT, and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.
The Kia Sonet will be launched in India next month and is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 8 lakh. Once launched, it will take on rivals like Honda WR-V, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, and the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser.
