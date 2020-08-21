Kia's Sonet has received 6,523 pre-orders on the very first day of bookings, signaling a great start for the sub-compact SUV. The pre-orders for the vehicle began yesterday against a token amount of Rs. 25,000 on the company's website as well as through retail dealerships. The Sonet will be launched next month at a starting price of around Rs. 8 lakh. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors A look at the Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet has an eye-catching look, featuring the company's signature 'Tiger Nose' grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, an all-LED lighting setup, and a silver-finished faux skid plate. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted OVRMs, and 16-inch crystal-cut alloy wheels. In terms of dimensions, it has a wheelbase of 2,500mm and a ground clearance of 211mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Kia Sonet has a five-seater cabin with ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, a Bose audio system, a wireless smartphone charger, an air purifier with "virus protection," and an electric sunroof. It also sports a 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment console with support for the company's UVO connectivity suite. For safety, the SUV offers multiple airbags.

Engine Power and performance

The Sonet will be available in four BS6-compliant engine options- 1.2-liter petrol, 1.0-liter turbo-petrol, 1.5-liter WGT diesel, and a 1.5-liter VGT diesel. The 1.2-liter petrol unit generates 82hp/115Nm, whereas the turbo-petrol motor makes 119hp/172Nm. The diesel engine develops 99hp/240Nm (WGT) and 113hp/250Nm (VGT), depending on the powertrain. Transmission choices will include a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual/automatic, a 6-speed iMT, and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Information What about the pricing?