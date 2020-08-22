Last updated on Aug 22, 2020, 12:44 am
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Ahead of its launch in India, a marketing brochure (via HT Auto) of the Toyota Urban Cruiser has leaked, revealing some of its key details.
According to the brochure, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza-based compact SUV will feature a horizontal dual slat grille, LED lighting, dual-tone interiors, and a 1.5-liter petrol engine.
Notably, the bookings for the Urban Cruiser will start from today.
The Toyota Urban Cruiser will have an aggressive design, featuring a chrome-finished twin-slat horizontal grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, faux air dams, and a silver-colored skid plate.
Meanwhile, certain parts of the car will bear similarity to the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, including the headlamps, LED tail lights, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and the 16-inch designer alloy wheels.
Toyota Urban Cruiser will sport a luxurious five-seater cabin with dual-tone dark brown upholstery, foldable armrest for rear-seat passengers, automatic climate control, and an engine push start/stop button.
The SUV will also pack a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For safety, it will offer multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, parking sensors, and rain-sensing wipers.
Toyota Urban Cruiser will draw power from a BS6-compliant K-Series, 1.5-liter, four-cylinder petrol mill that makes 105hp of power and 138Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties will be handled by a manual or an automatic gearbox.
The automatic variants will also pack a Lithium-ion battery with an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) to offer features like regenerative braking and torque assist.
The Toyota Urban Cruiser will go on sale in September. According to the brochure, it will be available in six monotone and three dual-tone color options. As for the pricing, the SUV is expected to be launched at around Rs. 8 lakh.
