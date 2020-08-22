Ahead of its launch in India, a marketing brochure (via HT Auto) of the Toyota Urban Cruiser has leaked, revealing some of its key details. According to the brochure, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza-based compact SUV will feature a horizontal dual slat grille, LED lighting, dual-tone interiors, and a 1.5-liter petrol engine. Notably, the bookings for the Urban Cruiser will start from today.

Exteriors Toyota Urban Cruiser: At a glance

The Toyota Urban Cruiser will have an aggressive design, featuring a chrome-finished twin-slat horizontal grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, faux air dams, and a silver-colored skid plate. Meanwhile, certain parts of the car will bear similarity to the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, including the headlamps, LED tail lights, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and the 16-inch designer alloy wheels.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Toyota Urban Cruiser will sport a luxurious five-seater cabin with dual-tone dark brown upholstery, foldable armrest for rear-seat passengers, automatic climate control, and an engine push start/stop button. The SUV will also pack a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, it will offer multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, parking sensors, and rain-sensing wipers.

Engine Power and performance

Toyota Urban Cruiser will draw power from a BS6-compliant K-Series, 1.5-liter, four-cylinder petrol mill that makes 105hp of power and 138Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties will be handled by a manual or an automatic gearbox. The automatic variants will also pack a Lithium-ion battery with an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) to offer features like regenerative braking and torque assist.

Information What about the price?