Honda is all set to launch a new 200cc motorcycle in India on August 27. The automaker has shared a teaser video of the upcoming model, revealing some of the key features. However, the name of the motorcycle remains unclear. According to the reports, it will be a more powerful version of the CB Hornet that will be based on the CBF190R.

Twitter Post Here's a look at the teaser

Some people like to go with the flow. Whereas some like to challenge the established. They like to have a little power in their hands. For those who believe in going faster, here’s a powerful something. Time to fly against the wind. pic.twitter.com/TRf4u5cL4u — Honda 2 Wheelers (@honda2wheelerin) August 21, 2020

Design Honda CB Hornet 200: At a glance

The upcoming Honda motorcycle, which is likely to be called the CB Hornet 200, will feature a semi-faired design, a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and an upward-bent exhaust. It will also come with an all-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument console, and black alloy wheels. Moreover, it should be offered in five color variants- Black, White, Red, Pearl Black, and Tri-color.

Information Power and performance

Engine details about the upcoming Honda CB Hornet 200 are unclear. However, we expect it to borrow CBF190R's 184cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled motor that generates 17hp of maximum power and 16.3Nm of peak torque. The transmission unit could either be a 5-speed or 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the upcoming CB Hornet 200 will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS to avoid skidding while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are likely to be handled by inverted telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?