Last updated on Aug 22, 2020, 02:42 pm
Related Topics
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Hero MotoCorp's BS6-compliant HF Deluxe motorcycle has received three new variants in India.
The updated line-up now comprises two kick-start models with spoked/alloy wheels, two self-start variants with alloy wheels, and a top-spec i3s trim which comes with smart ignition cut-off facility.
As for the pocket-pinch, the HF Deluxe line-up starts at Rs. 48,000.
Here's our roundup.
The Hero HF Deluxe sits on a tubular double-cradle frame and sports an eye-catching semi-faired design, featuring a flat-type seat, a halogen headlamp, and a chrome-finished exhaust pipe.
It also packs an analog instrument console as well as a silver-colored grab rail, front forks, and alloy wheels.
The bike has a kerb weight of 112kg and a wheelbase of 1,235mm.
The Hero HF Deluxe draws power from a BS6-compliant 97.2cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that makes 8hp of maximum power at 8,000rpm and 8.05Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. The motor comes mated to a 4-speed manual gearbox.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Hero HF Deluxe comes equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with a combined braking system (CBS) for improved handling.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and 2-step hydraulic shock absorbers on the rear end.
In India, the price of the Hero HF Deluxe starts at Rs. 48,000 for the base-end kick-start/spoked wheels model and goes up to Rs. 58,500 for the top-spec self-start/alloy wheels variant. In this segment, it takes on rivals like Bajaj Platina and TVS Sport.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.