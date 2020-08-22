Hero MotoCorp's BS6-compliant HF Deluxe motorcycle has received three new variants in India. The updated line-up now comprises two kick-start models with spoked/alloy wheels, two self-start variants with alloy wheels, and a top-spec i3s trim which comes with smart ignition cut-off facility. As for the pocket-pinch, the HF Deluxe line-up starts at Rs. 48,000. Here's our roundup.

Design Hero HF Deluxe: At a glance

The Hero HF Deluxe sits on a tubular double-cradle frame and sports an eye-catching semi-faired design, featuring a flat-type seat, a halogen headlamp, and a chrome-finished exhaust pipe. It also packs an analog instrument console as well as a silver-colored grab rail, front forks, and alloy wheels. The bike has a kerb weight of 112kg and a wheelbase of 1,235mm.

Information Power and performance

The Hero HF Deluxe draws power from a BS6-compliant 97.2cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that makes 8hp of maximum power at 8,000rpm and 8.05Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. The motor comes mated to a 4-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Hero HF Deluxe comes equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with a combined braking system (CBS) for improved handling. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and 2-step hydraulic shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?