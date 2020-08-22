Toyota has started accepting pre-orders for its Urban Cruiser in India. Interested customers can book the upcoming sub-compact SUV for a token amount of Rs. 11,000 via the company's online portal or through retail dealerships. Toyota has also listed the Urban Cruiser on its website, revealing all the design features, cabin highlights, and other specifications. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Toyota Urban Cruiser: At a glance

Toyota Urban Cruiser will feature a chrome-finished dual-slat wedge cut grille, a muscular bonnet, faux air dams, and a silver-colored skid plate. For lighting, it will have dual-chamber LED projector headlights with dual-function LED DRL-cum-indicator, LED fog lamps, and split LED tail lamps. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Urban Cruiser will feature a five-seater cabin with dual-tone dark brown upholstery, automatic climate control, engine push start/stop button, a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. The SUV will also pack a Smart Playcast touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and smartphone-based navigation. For safety, it will offer multiple airbags, electrochromic rear-view mirror, and rain-sensing wipers.

Engine Power and performance

The Urban Cruiser will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter K-Series petrol engine that makes 103hp/138Nm. The mill will come paired to a 5-speed manual or an optional 4-speed automatic torque converter gearbox. The automatic variants will also pack a Lithium-ion battery with an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) to offer features like torque assist, regenerative braking and idle start-stop.

Information What about the pricing?