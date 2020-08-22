Last updated on Aug 22, 2020, 05:54 pm
Related Topics
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Yamaha Europe, in association with Yamaha Austria Racing Team (YART), has introduced 46 individually numbered YZF-R1 Petronas Sepang MotoGP replica models.
The limited-run motorcycles have been manufactured to commemorate 46 years of Petronas, the title sponsor of the satellite squad.
They have the same livery as the MotoGP YZR-M1 and will be sold exclusively in Europe.
Here's our roundup.
The Yamaha YZF-R1 Petronas MotoGP edition has the same design as the MotoGP YZR-M1, featuring Genuine Yamaha Technology For Racing (GYTR) carbon fairing kit, MotoGP winglets, racing footrests, and dual-tone livery.
The bike also sports a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, a raised windshield, golden-colored forks, an all-LED setup for lighting, and a digital instrument console.
The Yamaha YZF-R1 Petronas MotoGP edition draws power from a 998cc liquid-cooled, 4-cylinder, DOHC engine that comes paired with a manual 6-speed gearbox. The mill belches out a maximum power of 197hp at 13,500rpm and a peak torque of 112.4Nm at 11,500rpm.
TheYZF-R1 Petronas MotoGP edition comes equipped with Brembo-sourced disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS.
The suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by Ohlins-sourced race suspension, including the FGRT 2 forks on the front and a TTX rear shocker.
It also gets a race-specific steering damper, ECU, quick action throttle, and Michelin tires.
The Yamaha YZF-R1 Petronas MotoGP edition carries a price-tag of €46,000 (roughly Rs. 40.60 lakh) and will be sold only to the customers in Europe.
In addition to the motorcycle, every customer will receive an exclusive package containing a KYT helmet, a Petronas Yamaha SRT polo shirt, and an opportunity to get a VIP guest pass for any MotoGP round of their choice.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.