Yamaha Europe, in association with Yamaha Austria Racing Team (YART), has introduced 46 individually numbered YZF-R1 Petronas Sepang MotoGP replica models. The limited-run motorcycles have been manufactured to commemorate 46 years of Petronas, the title sponsor of the satellite squad. They have the same livery as the MotoGP YZR-M1 and will be sold exclusively in Europe. Here's our roundup.

Design Yamaha YZF-R1 Petronas MotoGP edition: At a glance

The Yamaha YZF-R1 Petronas MotoGP edition has the same design as the MotoGP YZR-M1, featuring Genuine Yamaha Technology For Racing (GYTR) carbon fairing kit, MotoGP winglets, racing footrests, and dual-tone livery. The bike also sports a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, a raised windshield, golden-colored forks, an all-LED setup for lighting, and a digital instrument console.

Information Power and performance

The Yamaha YZF-R1 Petronas MotoGP edition draws power from a 998cc liquid-cooled, 4-cylinder, DOHC engine that comes paired with a manual 6-speed gearbox. The mill belches out a maximum power of 197hp at 13,500rpm and a peak torque of 112.4Nm at 11,500rpm.

On the road What about safety and suspension setup?

TheYZF-R1 Petronas MotoGP edition comes equipped with Brembo-sourced disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by Ohlins-sourced race suspension, including the FGRT 2 forks on the front and a TTX rear shocker. It also gets a race-specific steering damper, ECU, quick action throttle, and Michelin tires.

Pricing What about the pricing?