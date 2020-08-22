The world's first electrified Rolls-Royce is here. It has a breathtakingly stunning design, a dolled-up cabin, and a battery-powered powertrain. But wait, there is a catch! The car has not been made by the original company. Instead, Lunaz, a British automotive brand, has resurrected the classic 1961 Phantom V in an all-electric avatar and called it the world's first electric Rolls-Royce. Take a look.

Exteriors Rolls-Royce 1961 Phantom V: At a glance

The all-electric Rolls-Royce 1961 Phantom V retains the old-school retro look, including the rounded headlamps, fog lights, and sloping wheel arches. It also bears the iconic blacked-out vertical slat grille and chrome-finished front and rear bumpers. According to Lunaz, the car has been fully restored; it now packs the company's electric powertrain and a full suite of hardware and software upgrades.

Information Power and performance

The power figures of the electrified Rolls-Royce 1961 Phantom V are unknown as of now. However, Lunaz says that customers should not worry about mileage as the car packs a dependable 120kWh battery that offers a range of over 480km.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Rolls-Royce 1961 Phantom V offers a modern-looking five-seater cabin with premium upholstery, decorative inlays, ventilated leather seats, and a three-spoke power steering wheel wrapped in leather. The car also packs an integrated infotainment console with support for satellite navigation. On the safety front, it provides multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera.

Information What about the pricing?