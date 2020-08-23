Hero MotoCorp has hiked the prices of its BS6-compliant Destini 125 for the second time since its launch in India back in February.

The scooter has become costlier by Rs. 500 and it now starts at Rs. 65,810.

As for the highlights, it retains the design of the BS4 model while sporting new LED DRLs, a 3D chrome logo, and a BS6-compliant 125cc engine.