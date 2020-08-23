Last updated on Aug 23, 2020, 12:40 am
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Hero MotoCorp has hiked the prices of its BS6-compliant Destini 125 for the second time since its launch in India back in February.
The scooter has become costlier by Rs. 500 and it now starts at Rs. 65,810.
As for the highlights, it retains the design of the BS4 model while sporting new LED DRLs, a 3D chrome logo, and a BS6-compliant 125cc engine.
The updated Destini 125 sits on an underbone frame and retains the family-oriented design of its BS4-counterpart. It features a matte grey color scheme, an analog instrument panel with digital readout, and a 3D chrome logo.
The scooter offers an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat-type seat, body-colored mirrors, and a silvered grab rail. For lighting, it gets a halogen headlamp and a bulb taillight.
The Hero Destini 125 draws power from a BS6-compliant fuel-injected 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled mill that generates 9hp of maximum power at 7,000rpm and 10.4Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm. The motor comes mated to an automatic transmission gearbox.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the updated Hero Destini 125 comes equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with an integrated braking system for improved handling.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the scooter are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
With the latest price-hike of Rs. 500, the BS6 Hero Destini 125 starts at Rs. 65,810 for the steel wheels model and goes up to Rs. 68,600 for the alloy wheels variant. At this price-point, it takes on Honda Activa 125 and Suzuki Access 125.
