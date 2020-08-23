The 2021 Porsche Taycan EV is getting new features, some of which will be available at the time of purchase, and the rest will arrive as over-the-air updates that owners can either purchase or subscribe to later on. The new features include a convenient Plug and Charge function, a colored head-up display, 'Smartlift' function for the adaptive air suspension, and Active Lane Keep Assist.

The Plug and Charge function enables more convenient charging and easy payments. As soon as the charging cable is plugged in, the Taycan establishes encrypted communication with the charging station to automatically process payments and start charging. The 2021 Taycan also gets a power guard function which allows the owners to charge the car using solar energy generated at home.

The 2021 Porsche Taycan EV has a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, a large air dam, and inverted L-shaped headlamps. On the sides, the car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. It comes in seven color options- Cherry Metallic, Coffee Beige Metallic, Mahogany Metallic, Frozenberry Metallic, Chalk, Neptune Blue, and Ice Grey Metallic.

The base-end Taycan 4S draws power from twin motors that come paired with a 79.2kWh battery. This combination generates 523hp of maximum power and 640Nm of peak torque. It offers a range of up to 365km and can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4 seconds.

The 2021 Porsche Taycan EV offers an eco-friendly leather-free cabin made from recycled materials. It has automatic climate control, a multifunctional power steering wheel, and 14-way adjustable seats. The car also packs a 10.9-inch central touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options, an optional second passenger display, and pre-installed voice commands that can be accessed by saying "Hey Porsche".

