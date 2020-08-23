Bentley has started the production of its limited-run Pikes Peak Continental GT at its carbon-neutral factory in Crewe, England. Only 15 units will be manufactured and they will boast of features like carbon fiber body kit, Radium by Mulliner paintwork, acid green disc brake calipers, and Pirelli P Zero Color Edition tires. Moreover, deliveries of the car will commence in September. Here's our roundup.

Information What does the limited-run model celebrate?

The Bentley Pikes Peak Continental GT celebrates the standard model's record-breaking run at the famous Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in Colorado, US in 2019. Driven by three-time champion, Rhys Millen, the car climbed almost 5,000 feet via 156 bends of the 19.9km course in just 10 minutes and 18.4 seconds, which was 8.4 seconds less than the previous record.

Exteriors Bentley Pikes Peak Continental GT: At a glance

Pikes Peak Continental GT has an eye-catching look, featuring an exclusive Radium by Mulliner paint job, carbon fiber body kit, and oval-shaped headlamps. The car gets a blacked-out grille with "100" written on top and a large air dam. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, an optional mountain decal, and alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero Color Edition tires.

Information Power and performance

The Bentley Pikes Peak Continental GT draws power from a 5,998cc 12-cylinder, twin-turbocharged, Bentley W12 petrol engine that belches out 634.68hp of maximum power and 900Nm of peak torque. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.7 seconds and offers a top speed of 333km/h.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Bentley Pikes Peak Continental GT has a four-seater Alcantara cabin with radium contrast stitching, carbon-fiber fascias, and Pikes Peak graphics on the passenger-side fascia. It also gets black anodized and radium-finished B&O speaker covers. The car offers the company's signature Rotating Display, deep pile overmats, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. All standard safety features, including multiple airbags, are also on offer.

Information What about the pricing?