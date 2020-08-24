Maruti Suzuki will launch the updated version of its Celerio hatchback in India in the month of October. The refreshed model will share its platform with the WagonR, come with an updated design both inside as well as outside, and offer new technologies like a SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment console. Moreover, it will get two BS6-compliant engine options. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio: At a glance

The updated Maruti Suzuki Celerio will sit on a "Heartect" platform akin to the current-generation Wagon R. Moreover, it will sport a longer wheelbase and a wider cabin than the outgoing model. The hatchback is likely to offer a chrome-finished grille, a muscular bonnet, and angular headlamps. Meanwhile, on the sides, there should be body-colored B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Celerio should get two BS6-compliant engine options: 1.0-liter petrol and 1.2-liter K-series petrol. Meanwhile, transmission duties on the hatchback are likely to be handled by a five-speed manual and an AMT automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

No details pertaining to the interiors of the next-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio are currently available. However, it should offer a five-seater cabin, featuring adjustable seats with fabric upholstery, and a power steering wheel. The hatchback will pack a SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment console with support for connectivity options. There should be twin airbags, crash sensors, and engine immobilizer for the safety of passengers.

Information What about the pricing?