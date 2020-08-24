Japanese automaker Honda is planning to launch the BS6 version of its Jazz hatchback in India by the end of August. In the latest development, the car has been spotted at a dealership stockyard, indicating that its dispatches have begun. The upcoming Jazz can be pre-booked via dealerships for a token amount of Rs. 21,000 or through the company's website by paying Rs. 5,000.

Exteriors

The 2020 Honda Jazz will have a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a refreshed black grille with chrome accents, new bumpers, and an all-LED setup for lighting. On the sides, the hatchback will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. The car will have a wheelbase of 2,530mm, a ground clearance of 165mm, and a boot space of 354-liters.

Interiors

The 2020 Honda Jazz will offer a five-seater cabin featuring adjustable seats with fabric upholstery, a one-touch electric sunroof, push-button start/stop function, and a power steering wheel with cruise control. The hatchback will pack a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, it will provide twin airbags, ABS with EBD, an engine immobilizer, and crash sensors.

Power and performance

The 2020 Honda Jazz will draw power from a 1.2-liter i-VTEC petrol mill that generates 89hp and 110Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on the hatchback will be handled by a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Pricing