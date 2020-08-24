Honda has announced discounts and benefits of up to Rs. 1.6 lakh on the fourth-generation Honda City. It is currently up for grabs alongside the fifth-generation model which made its way to the showrooms last month. The move is aimed at clearing stocks of the VX and ZX trims that are expected to be discontinued soon. Here are more details.

Benefits A detailed look at the discounts

The City ZX is available with benefits of up to Rs. 1.60 lakh, including a cash discount of up to Rs. 1.10 lakh and exchange benefits of up to Rs. 50,000. The mid-range VX trim is being offered with cash discounts of up to Rs. 70,000 while the entry-level SV and V models are available with benefits of up to Rs. 51,000.

Exteriors Meanwhile, here's recalling the Honda City

The fourth-generation Honda City has an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a wide V-shaped chrome grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and sleek LED headlamps. On the sides, the sedan is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored indicator-mounted ORVMs, chrome-finished door handles, and designer alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it offers a wheelbase of 2,600mm and a ground clearance of 165mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The fourth-generation Honda City sports a 5-seater cabin with adjustable leather seats, automatic climate control, a sunroof, and a leather-wrapped power steering wheel. The sedan packs a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console enabled with Bluetooth and MirrorLink to ensure connectivity. On the connectivity front, it offers six airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera with parking sensors.

Information Power and performance

The fourth-generation Honda City draws power from a BS6-compliant 1,497cc i-VTEC engine that belches out a maximum power of 117.6hp at 6,600rpm and a peak torque of 145Nm at 4,600rpm. The mill comes paired to a manual or a CVT gearbox option.

Offers Meanwhile, Honda is also providing attractive discounts on other models