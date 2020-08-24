Okinawa has launched its much-anticipated R30 electric scooter in India at Rs. 58,992. As for the key highlights, the battery-powered scooter offers a maximum range of 60km on a single charge, a top-speed of 25km/h, and a three-year warranty. Meanwhile, the company has also started accepting bookings for the R30 at a token amount of Rs. 2,000. Here's our roundup.

Design Okinawa R30: At a glance

The Okinawa R30 has a family-friendly design, featuring an apron-mounted headlamp, dual-tone finished front fascia and a flat-type seat. The e-scooter also gets a blacked-out grab rail, rounded mirrors, sporty alloy wheels, and a digital instrument console. Moreover, it is offered in five color options- Sunrise Yellow, Glossy Red, Pearl White, Metallic Orange, and Sea Green.

Information Power and performance

The Okinawa R30 draws power from a 250W BLDC motor, which comes paired to a detachable 1.25kWh Lithium-ion battery. The scooter offers a maximum range of 60km on a single charge and has a top-speed of 25km/h.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Okinawa R30 comes equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with E-ABS (Electronic-Assisted Braking System). Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the e-scooter are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?