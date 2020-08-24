Last updated on Aug 24, 2020, 05:34 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Okinawa has launched its much-anticipated R30 electric scooter in India at Rs. 58,992.
As for the key highlights, the battery-powered scooter offers a maximum range of 60km on a single charge, a top-speed of 25km/h, and a three-year warranty.
Meanwhile, the company has also started accepting bookings for the R30 at a token amount of Rs. 2,000.
Here's our roundup.
The Okinawa R30 has a family-friendly design, featuring an apron-mounted headlamp, dual-tone finished front fascia and a flat-type seat.
The e-scooter also gets a blacked-out grab rail, rounded mirrors, sporty alloy wheels, and a digital instrument console.
Moreover, it is offered in five color options- Sunrise Yellow, Glossy Red, Pearl White, Metallic Orange, and Sea Green.
The Okinawa R30 draws power from a 250W BLDC motor, which comes paired to a detachable 1.25kWh Lithium-ion battery. The scooter offers a maximum range of 60km on a single charge and has a top-speed of 25km/h.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Okinawa R30 comes equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with E-ABS (Electronic-Assisted Braking System).
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the e-scooter are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.
The Okinawa R30 carries a price-tag of Rs. 58,992 (ex-showroom) in India. The company has started home deliveries for its scooters in Bengaluru. The service is free of cost and only applicable to online bookings.
